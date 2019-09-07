Chaco, and Lenin win council, mayors’ league

Dumaguete city Councilor Manuel “Chaco” Sagarbarria and his entire slate won by landslide against their opponents in the election of the new set of officers of the Philippine Councilors’ League (PCL) Wednesday at Bethel Guest House. Sagarbarria won overwhelmingly over his rival municipal councilor of San Jose Carmelo Bacay, 177-81 votes while Canlaon city councilor Mamerto Bermil Jr. won over Mabinay Councilor Carlito Garces for the vice presidency, 176-76 votes.

Bacong Mayor Lenin Alviola (LP) won the Mayors League presidency over Siaton Mayor Fritz Diaz.(NP)

The other elected officers of the mayors league LMP Negros Oriental are: Vice-President, Dauin Mayor Galicano Truita; Secretary, Sta. Catalina Mayor Peve Ligan; Treasurer, Zamboanguita Mayor Glenson Alanano; Auditor, Bindoy Mayor Ike Amorganda and Press Relations Officer, Manjuyod Mayor Feliz Sy. The Members of the Board of Directors are Ayungon Mayor Erwin Agustino, Tayasan Mayor Susano Ruperto and San Jose Mayor Sheila Ruiz.

Only 258 councilors were present out of the 262, in the absence of Guihulngan city councilor Villarmente who could not be located since the shooting incidents in Guihulngan while slain councilor Bobby Jalandoni of Canlaon city and ABC president of Guihulngan Romeo Alipan who unfortunately suffered the same fate were not yet replaced. Elected as auditor is Councilor Rusmar Ian liters of water per day (MLD) of potable water to over 32,000 customers in Dumaguete City and parts of the Municipalities of Valencia, Sibulan, and Bacong. The population of DCWD’s service area is about 165,984, and is seen to rise to more than 242,000 by 2044.

In a stock filing last Wednesday, MPIC said MetroPac Water Investments Corp. (MPW) has signed a joint venture agreement with DCWD for the rehabilitation, operation, maintenance, and expansion of the latter’s existing water distribution system and the development of wastewater facilities.

This project will be added to MPW’s installed capacity of up to 393 MLD in the Philippines and up to 660 MLD in Vietnam. These projects have yet to be completed.

MPW also said it has another 430 MLD of projects under negotiation and awaiting final award in the country.

While MPW’s contribution to MPIC’s earnings is still immaterial, it expects to become a major profit contributor once they are completed.

So far, MPW has started operations for Metro Iloilo Water, its joint venture with city’s water district, last July. The 25- year project aims to improve the delivery of treated water in the service area, reduce non-revenue water to 35% from 50%, and upgrade the billing and collection systems.

MPIC is one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls.

The infrastructure conglomerate’s net income attributable to the parent dropped 9% to P8.11 billion in the first half of 2019, amid an 11% uptick in gross revenues to P44.62 billion.

Shares in MPIC rose 1.84% or nine centavos to close at P4.99 each at the stock exchange on Wednesday.