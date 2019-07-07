Chaco eyeing PCL presidency

If plans go well, Dumaguete City Councilor Manuel Sagarbarria will be elevated to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan as ex-officio member representing the Philippine Councilors League Negros Oriental Chapter.

The elections for the officers of PCL Negros Oriental is slated in the coming weeks, but Sagarbarria has already indicated his desire to be “first among equals” by running for the presidency.

Chaco is considered a strong bet since Cong. Josy Limkaichong of the 1st District, his father Cong. Manuel Sagarbarria of the 2nd District and Cong. Arnie Teves of the 3rd District have all come out in full support to his candidacy On the other hand, it looks like the camp of Governor Roel Degamo has not yet decided to field a candidate and if they have any plans at all to challenge Chaco’s candidacy.

Traditionally, the three ex-officio members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan are distributed in the three legislatives districts to ensure ample representation in the provincial legislature.

At present, the Sangguniang Kabataan Federation President hails from the first district, the Liga ng mga Barangay Presidents come from the 3rd District, hence it is expected that the PCL President must come from the 2nd District, specifically from Dumaguete City, if possible.

Meanwhile, Bacong Mayor Lenin Alviola is expected to be elected as President of the League of Municipalities, who may sit as ex-officio member of the Executive Committee of the Provincial Development Council.