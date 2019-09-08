Chief justice to meet all town judges here

Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin will meet and speak before the national convention of some 200 municipal trial court judges all over the country whose summit will be held at the provincial convention center.

Representing the President is Justice Sec Menardo Guevarra.

Hosted by the city and provincial governments, the MTC judges expect to hear valuable suggestions on the improvement in the performance of court officers’ fidelity in the custody of prisoners.

AT the same time, the issue of good behavior and its implication in the term of the convicts sentence will also be expected to be discussed.

The issue of good behavior is now hot in the justice system as it has been discovered that its indiscriminate determination is handled irresponsibly by certain Bureau of Corrections officers.