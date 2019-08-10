Chinese “ihalason” enters local tianggi

Imported “ihalason” coming from China have found its way in the local markets not only in Dumaguete but in other markets of the province.

One of the shipments which came from Cebu had Bais City market as its destination, according to the papers, but was able to enter the public market in Dumaguete following the intercession of unnamed government official in the city.

Mayor Remollo mulls sacking the alleged economic saboteur behind this since the incident may affect the credibility of they mayor’s economic enterprise team.

For her part, city veterinary officer Dr. Lourdes Socorro disclosed the shipment is not illegal per se since it has approval from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources which issued an auxiliary to prove that the fish is wholesome.

In fact, samples were cooked and eaten by market personnel, according to Socorro when it manifested negative for the presence of formaldehyde after testing.

The city veterinary officer has confirmed to have allowed the entry of the frozen fish last Tuesday but warned them against repeating the same.

Inspector Charles Tubog disclosed he refused the entry of the frozen fish in the city’s market because the shipment is consigned to a fish vendor in Bais City and the place of destination is also Bais City.

The frozen “ihalason” fish are placed inside boxes with Chinese inscriptions prompting Tubog to refuse its entry even if it has papers because he is not sure whether it is fit or unfit for human consumption not to mention that the actual place of destination is Bais City and the consignee is also from the same city. To be safe, Tubog would have wanted the shipment returned to Bais.

Tubog further pointed out that a wet market is intended for fresh fish catch or fish soaked in ice, not frozen like the imported “ihalason” fish that arrived earlier this week from Cebu.

He made it clear to stand by his decision to withhold entry of the frozen products because when something bad happens, they will be responsible.

Tubog was informed the frozen “ihalason” fish was intended for canning and not for distribution.