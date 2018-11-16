Choreographer critical could be mistaken ID

A choreographer in Tinago, Dumaguete City may have been a victim of a mistaken identify when an unknown gunman shot him in close range on or about 9:30 this morning while dispensing water near the stairway of the house owned by Lucas Jardin Chan, a relative of the victim.

Shot in the forehead above his right eyebrow and in his right knee is Albert Reyes Chan, 37 years old, single, resident of Poblacion 1, Barangay Tinago this city who is now in critical condition at the Holy Child Hospital.

Initial investigations disclosed that Chan was with his neighbor Rallymar Gomez Gaer when he was shot by a lone gunman who was wearing blue-green stripe t-shirt and black short pants and sporting a ball cap, matured-looking, 5’1″ in height, slim in built.

Dumaguete City chief of police PSupt Jonathan Pineda does not discount the possibility that a police officer who is residing at the house of his grandfather Lucas Chan, could be the target, because of his active involvement in the anti-illegal drugs campaign as a member of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU).

PDEU team leader PSIns Don Richmon Conag said there’s no doubt his anti-drug operative is the target because Alan is not anymore seen in the area for two or more years already.

Accounts of residents in the neighborhood showed the shooter could also be after the brother of the victim identified as Alan, who has a standing warrant of arrest for violation of the comprehensive anti drugs law of 2002 and the nephew PO2 Gerard Chan Manlan who is an anti-drug operative.

Their apprehensions is supported by the fact that the victim, his brother Alan and the police officer have similarities with regards to the profiles of their faces.

Reports have it that Manlan was upstairs, at the house of his grandfather Lucas when the choreographer was shot and it was rather late for him to run after the culprit who boarded a waiting red Smash motorcycle.

Evidences recovered included two fired cartridges for cal. 45 pistol and one slug for the same caliber.jrg