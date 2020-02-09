BROTHER’S KEEPER

Christ alone saves. Jesus must always be the focal point when we proclaim the Gospel. We must keep our focus on Jesus and not take Him from the heart when we proclaim the Gospel. 1 John 5:5-13

HOLY SPIRIT EMPOWERS

The Holy Spirit empowers us to live a full Christian life. The many challenges of living in a secular and unbelieving world will overwhelm us if we do not allow the Holy Spirit to inspire and guide us in the ways of discipleship. Jesus experienced the Holy Spirit at His baptism. Let this be our inspiration as we follow Him.

Whoever possesses the Son has life; whoever does not possess the Son of God does not have life. 13 I write these things to you so that you may know that you have eternal life, you who believe in the name of the Son of God.

Mark 1:7-11 (or Luke 3:23-38)