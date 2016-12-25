A most blessed and merry Christmas to everyone!

Today is a day for caring and sharing so I am sharing with you some of the memorable Christmas greetings I have received and/or read over the years. May they add even just a little bit of the Christmas spirit to you and your loved ones.

Let us keep Christmas beautiful without a thought of greed, that it might live forevermore to fill our every need, that it shall not be just a day, but last a lifetime through, the miracle of Christmas time that brings God close to you.

Gifts of time and love are surely the basic ingredients of a truly merry Christmas.

Remember, if Christmas isn’t found in your heart, you won’t find it under a tree.

Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful. ~Norman Vincent Peale

What can be better than opening presents, eating food and singing Christmas music? Doing all those things with family around you.

Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love!

May the magic and the wonder of the holiday season stay with you throughout the coming year.

I send my thoughts afar, and let them paint your Christmas Day at home with Jesus’ star.

The thing about Christmas is that it almost doesn’t matter what mood you’re in or what kind of a year you’ve had – it’s a fresh start.

During this time of faith and family, may the true meaning of Christmas fill you with joy.

He who has not Christmas in his heart will never find it under a tree.

Christmas is forever, not for just one day, for loving, sharing, giving, not to just put away the jingle bells and lights and tinsel, in some box upon a shelf. The good you do for others is good you do yourself.