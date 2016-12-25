Christmas Sunday

It is not usual for Christmas to fall on a Sunday. For this paper which has been coming out on Sundays for the last 43 years, Christmas Day on a Sunday is not usual. It comes once in a blue moon.

With easy access to cyber news, we can glean about how the rest of the world celebrate Christmas. Many suggest a vacation. But home is still the best place on Christmas even if you have to spend the day alone.

Today, as a result of commerce and materialism, the whole world’s mind has unconsciously been taken away from the significance of are loosing the true meaning of Christmas as people, as a community and even as a nation. It is still not too late for us to search and discover it. Christmas, is the occasion to remember the birth of Jesus Christ.

All the four Gospels in the Hebrew New Testament give accounts of his birth that ‘some wise men from eastern lands’ traveled afar searching for the Christ to pay homage to him. Christ is the only begotten son of God, writes John.. Apostle Paul also adds that ‘He is the visible image of the invisible God’. That is Christ is God in the flesh. He said that ‘I and the Father are one’. The birth of Christ symbolizes peace and joy to the world. He said that ‘I am leaving you with a gift –peace of mind and the heart. And the peace I give is not like the peace of the world gives. So do not be troubled or afraid”.

“Do not be anxious of anything, but in everything pray, petition, with Thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And God’s peace, which tansends all understasnding will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” Phil. 4: 6-7

Nothing is worth satisfying that savoring God’s Peace on Christmas Day.