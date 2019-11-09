Citizens urged to report abusive cops

Any citizen who has a grievance against abusive policemen can seek relief by filing the necessary complaint before the People’s Law Enforcement Board (PLEB), which has been activated recently.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo administered the oaths of office to the newly appointed members of the People’s Law Enforcement Board (PLEB) that has the power to hear and adjudicate citizen’s complaints formally filed or referred to it against any uniformed member of the PNP and if warranted impose corresponding penalty that may include dismissal from the service.

The newly inducted members of the PLEB are Councilor Karissa Tolentino-Maxino; Atty. Cyrus Riconalla, representing the Integrated Bar of the Philippines; Marietta Jambora of Bantay Bayanihan and Poblacion 5 Punong Barangay Nelson D. Ablir. The 5th member of the PLEB is Atty. Golda Benjamin representing the academe.

NAPOLCOM Provincial Officer Atty. Jose Allan Common assisted by City DILG Officer Christopher S. Pastor also conducted lectures for the members of PLEB and the support staff on the legal basis and importance of the body and the general rules of procedure in handling cases.

PLEB Secretary Rocelyn S. Ponella including support staff Zenaido A. Villamil Jr. and Cherrie Mae Valencia also took their oaths before Mayor Remollo.

PLEB’s main objective is to empower the people against abusive and erring police officers.