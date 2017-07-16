City acquires 1.5 ha lots for road project

Twenty-seven lot owners have either donated or sold their lands (although at reasonable cost) to the city under Mayor Felipe Antonio “Ipe” Remollo, who marks his 1st year in office this month.

It was learned that the city acquired a total of 15, 692 square meters for road projects, construction of evacuation center and school building.

Some of the owners voluntarily gave their land after negotiatons with Mayor Remollo, who convinced them that their properties will be used to open new road networks, roadright- of-way and road widening.

Among the donors and those who sold their lots at below commercial price were: Irving M. Malunda (59 sq. meters) in Batinguel; Gloria Silot, 200 sqm, Bunao; Maribec F. Ruiz et.al, 359 sqm, Junob; Estrella P. Chu, et.al, 645, Junob; Edna Fe N. Dano et.al, 427, Balugo; Oscar Abella Torres and Rosario Y. Torres, 73 sqm, Talay; Franco A. Emilia, 262 sqm, Junob; Virgilia A. Macion, 760 sqm, Talay; Nenette Flores-Abakan, 1, 459 sqm, Bajumpandan; Julia B. Katada 333 sqm, Talay; Andares P. Bais, 161 sqm, Talay; Marlyn C. Bradly, 307 sqm, Talay; Cesar Culi, 27 sqm, Taclobo; Crispin Patron, 254 sqm, Piapi; Pureza M. Sogocio, 117 sqm, Taclobo; Rustica Paalaman Imbo et.al, 1, 141, Cadawinonan; Rogelio Real, 300 sqm, Talay; Sylvia Uy, 3, 067 sqm, Junob; Alejandro M. Pino et.al, 946 sqm; Talay; Erlinda T. Limqiaco, 415 sqm, Talay; Nenita Petra C. Tanamor-Verzano, 117 sqm, Bajumpandan; SUCCI, 2, 441 sqm, Junob; Rtn. Martin “Ting” Matiao Foundation, Inc., 735 sqm, Junob; Eleuteria S. Albina, 79 sqm, Bajumpandan; Dynamic Development Corporation, 990 sqm, Balugo; Marlene P. Inoferio, 78 sqm, Bajumpandan and Magie Z. Ng, 97 sqm, Bagacay.

Mayor Remollo lauded the owners who either donated or sold their lots at lower commercial price to the city for the greater good.