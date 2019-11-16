City asks NBI to probe Dindo Generoso murder

Members of the City Peace and Order Council passed a resolution asking the National Bureau of Investigation to conduct a parallel investigation into the murder of veteran journalist Dindo Generoso, who was killed on his way to work on last November 7.

City Prosecutor Joseph Arnel Zerna reported that the National Bureau of Investigation has requested for the documents and evidences gathered in relation to the case.

NBI Special Investigator Ma. Contesa Lastimoso, who appeared before the session of the City Council last Wednesday, said that her office will assist the Philippine National Police in the investigation if requested or if the family of the victim would also make a similar appeal.

Meanwhile, Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office Director Col. Julian Entoma joins Governor Roel Ragay Degamo and Vice-Mayor Alan Gel Cordova in seeking the cooperation of the public particularly anyone who may have a significant information that will strengthen the cases or lead to the arrest of the perpetrators in the shooting to death of broadcaster Dindo Generoso.

Entoma, who extends his sincere condolences to the bereaved family of Generoso, vows to pursue all angles and unmask the mastermind, if any, to the brutal murder of the veteran journalist, who was gunned down on his way to work.

Already charged for murder were former policeman Glenn Corsame and Teddy Salaw, who are now under the custody of the City PNP until further notice.

Col. Entoma, who offered his one-month salary as bounty, urged the public to report additional information including the whereabouts of Corporal Roger Rubio and Tomasino Aledro, who are still at large.

Governor Roel Ragay Degamo, who lauded the administration of Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo for implementing the CCTV project that greatly helped in the prompt identification of the three suspects, reiterated his instruction to Col. Entoma and City Chief-of-Police Lt. Col.Wilfredo Alarcon Jr. to conduct a thorough investigation to give justice not only to the Generoso family but also the people of Dumaguete City who deplore the brutal loss of life including the many other unsolved killings.

Councilors Lilani Ramon, Michael Bandal, Bernice Elmaco, Karissa Tolentino-Maxino, SK President Lei Marie Danielle Tolentino, Liga ng mga Barangay President Dione Amores and Edgar Lentorio Jr. commended the police for their swift action and condemned the murder of Generoso.

Also present during this CPOC meeting convened by VM Cordova were members of the academe, Punong Barangays, anti-crime advocates, religious leaders, members of the press and ordinary citizens who share the outrage of the wanton killing that ironically implicated members of the PNP.

Per suggestion of Councilor Ramon, the bounty that will lead to the arrest of the suspects can be sourced out from the intelligence funds of the City and Provincial Governments.

Any information related to the case can be sent to Col. Entoma through his numbers 0920-666-0109 or 0917-558-4265.