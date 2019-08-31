City claims ECC consistent

Dumaguete City maintains that it has adequately complied with the requirements for the shoreline protection project near the Press Club at the Rizal Boulevard to continue its implementation.

This despite the loud objection of a group of environmentalists, who pointed out alleged discrepancies in the project, which according to the city government became moot with the issuance of the Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the lifting of the Cease and Desist Order of the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA). The environmentalists urged the City Council to immediately stop the appropriation of funds and called for the conduct of an inquiry. (By Jennifer C. Tilos)

MORE INFOBYTES NEWS…

Army blood for D Victims

By Jennifer C. Tilos

Members of the 94th Infantry Battalion (IB) of the Philippine Army in partnership with the Guihulngan City Health Office has conducted a Blood Letting Activity in line with dengue prevention campaign.

Some 100 individuals from different walks of life participated in the activity on Thursday. Authorities and organizers collected a total of 13,050 cc as donated by personnel of 94th IB and other participants during the activity. LTC. Randy Pagunuran INF (GSC) PA, commanding officer of 94th IB said the blood letting activity intends to give assistance to the increasing number of dengue cases especially in the 1st district of Negros Oriental.

Task force to end insurgency

By Roi Lomotan

Negros government authorities formally launches to the public the Negros Oriental Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NOTF ELCAC) on Aug. 14 in a ceremony held at the Provincial Convention Center.

Negros Oriental Governor and NOTF ELCAC Chair Roel Degamo spearheaded the activity with Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Sec. Eduardo Año, Department of National Defense (DND) Sec. Delfin Lorenzana, and National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon as guests of honor. Sec. Año commended the people of Negros Oriental under the leadership of Governor Degamo for being the first province in the Visayas to organise its own provincial task force to end communist conflict.

Empowering victims of abuse

By Roi Lomotan

An official from the City Prosecutor’s Office (CPO) handling Violence Against Women and Children (VAWC) cases here is encouraging village leaders to come up with activities in the barangay level that will uplift the psycho-social and economic conditions of women who are victims of abuse.

Speaking to the officials of Barangays Balugo, Candau-ay, and Cadawinonan in a Kapihan Forum recently, Fiscal Lalaine Cimafranca underscored that conducting activities on skills development regularly will help change the mindset of women who were abused and enable them to regain their self-confidence. More importantly, initiatives like livelihood trainings will also empower them to stand on their own and become less dependent on their abusive partners who are more financially stable than they are.