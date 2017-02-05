City council investigates C-3 investment scheme

A quasi-judicial hearing was held by the City Council early this week to look into the C-3 investment scheme that affected several residents, mostly senior citizens, of Bantayan. The hearing focused on the complaints lodged by Lolita Alemayda, Anita Alemayda, and Lilibeth Alemayda against Barangay Councilor Enriquieta Alcaide and Barangay Captain Efren Teves.

According to the complainants, none of the promised returns of investment including education plans, housing, an incentive of Php1M per ten people recruited, and medical assistance have been made by the C-3 group. Backed by the testimony of Barangay Secretary Marga Francisco, they are now seeking reimbursement for the money that they have put in and have expressed their desire to settle for an undisclosed amount for damages.

The respondents, on the other hand, reiterated their stand that the complainants were willing investors and were never forced to join the C-3 group. In fact, the complainants themselves sought Alcaide so they could become members. Alcaide also said that she herself was duped into believing what C-3 had to offer since it seemed like a legitimate organization during its presentation in Manila which the councilor attended. At the time, she saw it as a way for senior citizens to gain access to several services that were beneficial to them.

Both parties are amenable to reach some form of settlement. This came out after the inquiry of Presiding Officer Vice Mayor Franklin Esmena III. Councilor Joe Kenneth Arbas, however, said that even if the issue will be settled, the City Council should continue the investigation in order to give justice to the victims of the C-3 group as well as give the opportunity for Alcaide and Teves to clear their names. Arbas further said that he believed there are more victims of this investment scheme who are presently seeking the return of their money.

The City Council has expressed their desire to conduct a full-blown investigation to ensure justice for both complainants and respondents. The public, meanwhile, is urged to be cautious with quick moneymaking schemes that might turn out to be a scam in the end.