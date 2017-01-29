City deputizes Hiway cops

Members of the Highway Patrol Team (HPT) have been deputized as traffic enforcers by Dumaguete City to help ease congestion in major streets in the city.

Dumaguete City Mayor Remollo issued Executive Order No. 1 that authorizes the HPT personnel to issue citation tickets and motor vehicle impounding receipts against persons caught in violation of Ordinance No. 25 otherwise known as Ordinance Regulating the Use of Streets and Highways in the City of Dumaguete and Providing Penalties for its Violations. Sr. Insp. Robelito Mariano, PHPT Team Leader, assured that the city government that it will partner with the TMO in going after not only traffic rules violators, but also in clearing the streets of obstructions as well as regulating the use and/or misuse of mufflers.