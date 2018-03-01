City eyes car towing not clamping

Article Top:

DUMAGUETE CITY – The city government plans to impose the towing of illegally parked vehicles once the City Council passes the required ordinance. Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo is more inclined to use car towing trucks than clamping the vehicles that are illegally parked because once the automobile is immobilized, it will remain an obstruction in the streets.

There are concerns that only motorcycles are being impounded. This is because the present ordinance only applies to motorcycles. It must be emphasized that cars and trucks are not exempted of penalties if they violate rules in the discipline zone.

In fact, a number of automobile owners have been penalized both by the Traffic Management Office and the Provincial Highway Patrol Group, which issues TOP from the Land Transportation Office.

There are calls for imposition of heavier fines in order to deter violators or to include possible incarceration. It is noted that fines imposed by the city government through the TMO ranges from P200 minimum to just P 500 maximum.

At present, enforcers can only issue citation tickets with corresponding penalties for illegal parking and other violations as the City Council tries to pass an ordinance that will provide the use of tow trucks and heavier penalties to defiant owners.