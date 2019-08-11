City Hall housing ordinance

INFOBYTES

The City Sanggunian is now proposing a house ordinance to provide decent shelter to govern ment employees who are still renting.

Councilor Manuel Patrimonio observed that there are several employees who do not own homes or lots to build their houses yet, and many are just renting, thus [he sees] the need to alleviate their condition. Under his proposed ordinance, Patrimonio said [some portions of the] lands which the city government purchased or is going to purchase can also be utilized as housing sites for regular/permanent employees. (By Jennifer C. Tilos)

MORE INFOBYTES NEWS…

Four cops killed: A set up?

By Roi Lomotan

Police investigation on the death of four police men in Ayungon town on July 18 revealed that the incident was a “set-up” by suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA).

“The theory we have now is that our men were already “burn out” or “set-up” for an attack before they were able to reach the place. They were already recognized and the suspects were able to position themselves in the path where they were supposed to pass by,” Philippine National Police Police Regional Office (PNP-PRO 7) Director BGen. Debold Sinas told members of the press.

SU, SUSA bare new CBA

By Jennifer C. Tilos

The management of Silliman University (SU) and its staff union have signed a two-year collective bargaining agreement (CBA) in the spirit of mutual understanding that focuses on finding ways to respond to the economic challenges.

SU Administration represented by Atty. Karissa T. Maxino as panel chief negotiator and Vcpierre Calunsag of Silliman University Staff Association (SUSA) representing the 156 workforce entered into a CBA for the period from June 1, 2019 to May 31, 2021. Maxino disclosed that SUSA understood the admin’s position to negotiate within the tenets of affordability, sustainability, and with due respect to the fragility of the university.

Pres. Duterte visits wake

By Roi Lomotan

Pres. Rodrigo Roa Duterte visited the wake of the four policemen killed by members of New People’s Army (NPA) at the Provincial Police Headquarters in Sibulan town on July 20.

Pres. Duterte arrived at Camp Francisco Fernandez at 9:10 p.m. accompanied by Sec. Martin Lloyd Dino of the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas, and Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go to offer his condolences and extend aid to the families of PCpl. Relebert Beronio, Pat. Raffy Callao, Pat. Roel Cabellon, and Pat. Marquino De Leon. Duterte honored the fallen policemen by conferring them the Order of Lapu-lapu with the Rank of Kalasag posthumous award to their families. Aside from this, the President also talked to the families of each soldier and extended cash assistance worth P250,000.