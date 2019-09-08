City Hall’s first 2 elevators (tawon pud!)

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo inspects the first elevator unit that will be installed in the soon to be restored Old Presidencia so that senior citizens and PWDs will have convenient access to the building that will be converted into a regional museum. The elevator will be also be used in moving the artifacts, other works of arts and heritage that require extra care. Mayor Remollo said that a second elevator will be installed in the main entrance of the City Hall that will also serve the seniors and persons with special needs, who will no longer find it difficult to ascend the old stairs.

CCTV cameras will also be installed in the regional museum and city hall compound to secure the officials and employees as well as the artifacts, relics and antique collections of the rich ancient heritage of Dumaguete City and Negros Oriental.