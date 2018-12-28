City Hall’s retirees honored

NewsCity Hall’s retirees honoredBy Negros Chronicle - December 29, 2018Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp The city government publicly acknowledged the services of around forty-eight newly-retired City Hall employees during the annual Christmas Party recently at the Quadrangle. Honoring the city Hall retirees at the recognition rites were Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo, Vice-Mayor Franklin Dy Esmeña Jr., Councilor Karissa Tolentino-Maxino, Councilor Lilani Ramon, SK President Lei Marie Danielle Montesa Tolentino, Councilor Michael Bandal, City Administrator Ricardo Gonzales Jr., and Assistant City Administrator Dr. Dinno Depositario.