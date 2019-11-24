City harmonize 2020 priorities

Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo presented the priority thrusts and platform of governance of his administration before the assembled legislative and executive officials during the 3-day Executive Legislative Agenda and Capacity Development Agenda Formulation Workshop in Cebu City.

Vice-Mayor Alan Gel Cordova also shared the legislative priorities of the Sanggunian in support to the priority projects, programs and activities of the executive department.

The city’s elected officials, department heads, division heads and other key personnel led by Mayor Remollo participated in the group dynamics and team building activities prior to the full start of ELA and CDP Formulation Workshop facilitated by the Department of Interior and Local Government.

The activities are designed to promote coordination, inter-personal relations and cohesiveness among the various officials and employees of the local government.

Later, the participants identified and prioritized the issues and proposed interventions of the various sectors of the City Government to be reported to the plenary of critiquing facilitated by the Department of Interior and Local Government.

The participating elected officials, department heads and key officers of the city government underwent the workshop to identify capacity interventions already in the ELA to include planning the next steps to move forward.

Throughout the ELACAPDEV formulation the local officials led by Mayor Remollo paid full attention to the issues of the community and agree on measures and ordinances that will address the maintenance of peace and order, health, basic social services, investments, sports tourism among other priorities in the years to come.