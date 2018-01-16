City income grows to P762M in 2017

DUMAGUETE CITY – Aggressive tax collection efforts and increase in the share of the Internal Revenue Allotment or IRA contributed to the P 147 million additional city income for the government of Dumaguete.

Mayor Felipe Antonio B. Remollo announced in the first flag raising ceremony of 2018, that the city income has grown from P617 million in 2015 to P678 million in 2016 and P 762 million in 2017 through the industry of the collectors led by City Treasurer’s Office Cristina Merced.

Thus the city can afford to grant the 3rd tranche salary increase for regular employees. The Job Order workers already received an increase of P50/day in 2016, while the pay increase for Casual Plantilla personnel will be tackled first by the Finance Committee.

Income generated from local sources grew by an average of 8.5 percent every year since 2014 until 2017. Collection from Real Property Tax increased by more than P 10 million in 2017 compared to 2016.

Mayor Remollo said that increase in incomes derived from taxes and fees will be utilized to develop the barangay and enhance the delivery of basic social services for the public.

Meanwhile, the city will pursue the completion of big projects this year: construction of the sanitary landfill, installation of 350 CCTVs, construction of 2 bridges to replace the spillways in Barangay Taclobo (near BIR) and at the back of Foundation University, restoration of the old Presidencia, bridge connecting Barangay Candau-ay and Cadawinonan that is part of the diversion road to ease traffic congestion in the downtown area, shoreline protection and view deck along Rizal boulevard, among other projects for 2018.