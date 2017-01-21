City Job Orders paid a week later

Department heads of Dumaguete City are directed to make sure job orders will get their pay, not five days or even more than one week after the regular workers shall have gotten their salaries.

City administrator Rex Gonzales said issues and concerns were threshed out during the meeting called for by the chairman of the Committee on Personnel Councilor Lilani Ramon.

According to Gonzales the delay is primarily caused by the failure of payroll masters in big departments to submit the supporting documents for the release of job orders’ pay.

It was agreed that department heads shall see to it the payroll in charge will beat the cut off date for the submission of supporting documents such as leave applications for absences, and the like before the 15th and 30th day of every month.

The same should be submitted immediately to the human resource and personnel office then forward to the city budget and accounting office for processing of the payroll.

It was noted that there are department heads who don’t mind seeing job orders get their pay on time, for as long as the regulars have their salaries on time.

Aside from the job orders, Councilor Manny Arbon also get complaints from casual plantilla workers. He had been hearing this ever since and nothing was done, prompting him to bring the issue before the city council.