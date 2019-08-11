City joins nationwide earthquake, fire drill

Hundreds of students, teachers and local officials participated in the mass casualty demonstration at Dumaguete City High School as part of the nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill supervised by the Chairman of the Regional Risk Reduction Management Council Eugene Cabrera, Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo, Principal Alden Rabina, City Chief-of-Police Lt. Col. Reyman Tolentino and Calindagan Punong Barangay Ma. Isabel Sagarbarria. The nationwide drill is a regular exercise to prepare the population against earthquakes and resulting fires in the hope minimizing casualties, if any.