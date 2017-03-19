City launches Search for Most Outstanding Brgy Tanod Team

Starting next month, the 30 Barangay Tanod Teams and Barangay Peace and Order Councils will be evaluated by a joint team to determine this year’s best.

City DILG Chief Farah Diba Gentuya (center of photo) convened the panel of evaluators, Wednesday, for a briefing on the criteria. This year’s evaluators (in photo) are: F03 Nela C. Tubaing, representing the City Fire Department; Rafael Gadiane representing the Civil Society Organizations; Rose Marie Gonzales, representing CPDO Chief Engr. Leonides Caro; Insp. Nelson Y. Dales, representing City Chief-of-Police Supt. Jovito Atanacio; City Public Information Officer Dems Demecillo; and Pastor James Macahig of the Religious Sector.

Mayor Felipe Antonio “Ipe” Remollo will pay tribute to the Most Outstanding Barangay Tanod Teams and Barangay Peace and Order Council in an award ceremony later this year.

