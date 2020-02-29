City LIGA wants PNP city chief back

As main frontliners in law enforcment, all barangay captains, voiced out in a resolution that they prefer the return of the previous city police chief here because they believed he had an impressive performance, without saying that they disliked the present one.

The City Council of Dumaguete has passed a mass motion supporting the “request” of the Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) for the reinstatement of former chief of police, Lt. Col. Jonathan Pineda.

Motong Barangay Captain Dionne Amores, president of Dumaguete ABC said they recently passed a resolution “Requesting, if ever, (P/Lt. Col.) Jonathan Pineda to be reinstalled as chief of police of the city of Dumaguete.”

P/Lt. Wilfredo Alarcon Jr., is the current Chief of Police of Dumaguete City, who replaced Lt. Col. Rayman Tolentin, who was on study leave in Camp Crame.

Pineda, who served a few years back, is the current deputy of the Regional Operation Management Division based in Camp Sergio Osmeña, Cebu City.

Amores said they initially want their resolution requesting Pineda’s reinstatement to be simply reflected on the record, but they surprisingly got the support of the city council.

“The city council passed as mass motion supporting our (ABC) resolution,” Amores exclaimed, adding that Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Ipe Remollo also expressed his support.

Amores said they’ve initially informed Alarcon of their resolution during the City Peace and Order Council meeting.

“We told him (Alarcon) not to take the resolution personally. But to take it as a challenge,” he said in a mix of English and Bisaya.

In a separate interview, Alarcon initially did not want to comment, but later responded that it’s the ABC’s prerogative and that he is just “obeying orders” from their head office.

“It will not affect me at any rate. I am taking it positively. As long as I am doing my job,” the police officer said. “I am addressing the problem of the city (illegal drugs). Wala pa nako gi-focus ang community relationships nako.”

Amores explained, that unlike the current chief of police, Pineda’s approach on peace and order was “holistic” and that he conducts regular meetings with all Barangay Captains of the city.

Similar monthly meetings were also done by Pineda’s predecessor, Lt. Col. Jovito Atanacio, but the former, reportedly was much approachable, earning the support and admiration of the ABC and Mayor Remollo.

In 2019, when Pineda was relieved, Remollo described the police officers in The Visayan report that he “has performed well in Dumaguete.” (By RYAN C.SOROTE)