City monitoring lone person for COVID-19

There is only one person now under monitoring by the Dumaguete City Health Office for pos-sible coronavirus infection (COVID 19) as of today (February 19, 2020)

The person, with a history of travel to Hongkong, has not manifested any signs and symptoms.

This is the report of City Health Officer Dr. Maria Sarah B. Talla to the members of the City’s Inter Agency Task Force on COVID 19 Virus, Chaired by Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo, Friday, with the Integrated Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion.

Dr. Talla, the Task Force’s Vice-Chairperson, added that all 23 who had been traced to have had contacts with the Chinese couple have completed the mandatory 14-day quarantine and have been issued fit to work certificates to include the tricycle drivers, fellow passengers of the couple, hotel and establishment workers.

Twelve additional persons, who had history of travel to China, Hongkong or Macau, also completed the quarantine and showed no signs and symptoms of infection to COVID 19.

There are no more Persons Under Investigation confined in the Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital. All the previous PUIs have tested negative after swab samples taken from them were examined by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).