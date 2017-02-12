City moves vs drugs

City Mayor Felipe Remollo disclosed three short and long term options on how to block, if not stop, the circulation of illegal drugs in Dumaguete and suburbs following a mis-delivery of

an estimated 100 grams of shabu intended for receivers inside the jail. It could be that the suppliers might not exactly believe the story about the misdelivery leaving “insiders” no choice but to squeal so that they will not be accused of keeping the stuff.

With the media and the City Mayor himself rushing to the City Jail, the scene of the crime, at least the suppliers can now get a confirmation that, indeed, the drug delivery was a bust. Only the miscalculation of the runner can be blamed.

The Mayor immediately announced that checkpoints will be posted in both entrance and egress of the road leading to the City Jail in Bajumpandan even at the inconvenience of a few. A giant net will cover the entire City Jail compound and rooftops thereby preventing future over-the-bakod drops. The Mayor also announced the presence of an auxiliary or

a regular policeman outside the jail perimeter which will soon be flooded with lights.

Finally, a cellphone jammer would be installed by the City Government if resources will permit and the jail guards will be provided hand-held radios directly linked to the Mayor and Police Headquarters.

The Mayor said the rest of the city’s surveillance plans remains under wraps for security reasons. He also said that he is committed in improving drug movement monitoring in the city especially after he became a witness himself of a mis-drop of half a million pesos worth

of shabu last Friday night inside the City Jail.