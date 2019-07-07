City mulls online business licensing

Imagine processing your application or renewal of business permits in the comfort of your home or offices without physically transacting at the city hall that saves time and eliminates red tape.

Councilor Joe Kenneth Arbas is proposing through an ordinance the establishment of an Electronic Business Registration System to institutionalize a simplified and efficient business permit application and renewal process.

This is in line with the vision of the city administration to attract more investments by promoting ease in doing business and further eliminating malfeasance.

Ideally, the system should be web-based and paperless with enough security features that will not require physical presence of the applicant or his representatives in processing the business permits but comprehensive, accurate and accessible enough so that all deficiencies will be noted and prompt correction of both the agency or applicant concerned will be facilitated.

The proposed ordinance will authorize Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo to contract a service provider that could design and operate the web-based system subject to review and confirmation of the City Council.

The Technical Working Group will propose a budget estimate to finance the implementation of the electronic system that if established would eliminate the long lines at city hall and tons of paper required to process business permits for thousands of entrepreneurs operating in the city.