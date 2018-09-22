City PNP Crime Watch

The city PNP headed by P/Supt Jonathan Pineda has intensified its anti-crime and anti illegal drug arrests during simultaneous raids all over the city and province. Pineda reported top three apprehensions this week including suspects as among the top ten in the anti drug watch. The police is also intensifying its drive against burglaries by minors whose arrests need DSWD interven tion and that of barangay officials . Towing and clamping ordinances of traffic violators also need to be passes by the city government.

Arrest of Eddie “King” Du: illegal drug

On September 18, 2018 at about 9:00 PM more or less at Cervantes Street, Poblacion 7 Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental, Elements of CDEU of this station led by PSI VANN JOEL CADAYONA TINGSON together with RSOG and PDEA, Ne

gros Oriental.

Implemented Search Warrant No. 46-2018 against respondent Eddie King Du y Paragoso alias “Ed King” or “Eddie King” and Eddie Mar Du y Paragoso alias “Ed Mar” or “Eddie Mar”, issued by Hon. Gerardo Paguio Jr., executive judge of Negros Oriental, for Violation of Sec. 5 and Sec. 11 of Art. II of RA 9165 dated September 17, 2018

This resulted to the confiscation of Seven

(7) pcs. Big Pack and Eight (8) pcs. Elongated Heat Sealed Transparent Plastic Sachet containing suspected shabu powder/granules and paraphernalia’s and the a

rrest of the respondent Eddie King Du while Eddie Mar Du was not present during the search and is still at large.

Further during the search suspects 2. Fred Mcmurry Mate II 3. Ali Camad V and 4. Clint Cimafranca was caught in th

e act each one of them in possession and control of a One (1) piece elongated heat sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu powder/ granules.

More buy-bust operation arrests

At about 11:30 AM more or less of September 18, 2018 at Purok Camia, Sitio Canday-ong, Brgy. Calindagan, Dumaguete City.

Elements of Dumaguete City Police Station led by PSI VANN JOEL C TINGSON, under the direct supervision of the COP, PSUPT JONATHAN DOJOLES PINEDA, conducted buy-b

ust operation which led to the arrest of one ALEX AVANCEÑA Y VENDIOLA, 26 years old, Male, single and a resident of Barangay Tabuc-Tubig, Dumaguete City.

He was caught in the act in selling one (1) piece elongated heat sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu powder/granules to an undercover police officer.

Nabbed for illegal gambling

Arrested Persons for Illegal Gambling (Tongits). Where: Upper Lukewright, Dike area, Poblacion 2, Dumaguete City When: 3:00 PM more or less of September 18, 2018 Who: Suspect: 1. Benjie Palomar y Delayco, 25 years old, married of Boloc-boloc, Sibulan, Negros Oriental; 2. Joseph Rebutaso y Encabo, 46 years old, male, married of Brgy. Calindagan, Dumaguete City; 3. Jessie Mongcopa y Uno, 37 years old, male of Poblacion 2, Dumaguete City, and 4. John Philip Javelgas y Engreso, 35 years old, single of Poblacion 2, Dumaguete City.

How: On the above time and date, a concerned citizen called this station informing that a rampant illegal gambling activity transpired at the aforementioned place. Immediately PNP personnel of this station responded.

Upon arrival above suspects were caught in the act engaging illegal gambling operation locally known as “Cara y Cruz” Prompting the responding PNP personnel to arrest the above suspects and informed them of the nature and cause of their arrest as well as their constitutional rights in the dialect known to them. For information and spot report will follow.