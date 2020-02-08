City, province imposing policies vs. coronavirus

Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo has created the Inter-Agency Task Froce for the Management of the first Confirmed First Case of Novel Corona Virus (2019 nCov) Entry in the City to help contain the spread of the Emerging Infectious Disease (EID).

The Task Force will enhance the inter-sectorial collaboration to establish preparedness and ensure efficient government response to asses, monitor, contain and prevent the spread of any potential epidemic of the novel coronavirus.

The measures adopted by the Task Force are: Conducted massive information drive through social media, radio advisories and interviews of relevant authoritiesl city government health workers conducted screening using of infrared thermometers of all arriving passengers in the Dumaguete Port; monitored the presence of tourists in the hotels and beach resorts through the Tourism Office; coordinated with the Provincial Incident Command System and Department of Health for the contact tracing, referral and monitoring of contacts traced; conducted information drive in schools; prevented the crew of the ships which sailed from China to dock or disembark at the Dumaguete Port; provided IEC materials to the barangays officials and health workers and suspended classes for the elementary and high school students in both private and public schools.

Furthermore, Mayor Remollo said that the city government will provide financial assistance to those who are undergoing the 14- day quarantine to complement the loss of income.

In response to rising complaints of overpricing and possible hoarding of face masks and other essentials, the Local Price Coordinating Council has been created by Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo to help stabilize the prices and protect consumer welfare especially in this time of crisis.

The Task Force is composed of Mayor Remollo, Chairperson; City Health Officer Maria Sarah B. Talla, Vice-Chairperson with members Vice-Mayor Alan Gel Cordova, Councilor Edgar Lentorio Jr., Chairperson of the City Council Committee on Health; Dr. Dinno T. Depositario, Assistant Administrator and Chief-of- Staff of the City Mayor’s Office; Lilibeth Filipinas, OIC of the Social Welfare and Development Office;

Reynald Patula, Public Relations Officer, City Mayor’s Office; Emiliana Rosario G. Abordo,CHO Nurse; Rizal Benatiro, Local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Officer; Jacqueline V. Antonio, City Tourism Officer; Dems Rey T. Demecillo, of the Public Information Office;

Lt. Col. Wilfredo Alarcon Jr., City Chief-of- Police; Sr. Insp. Heidi Lynn Virtudes, City Fire Marshal; Christopher M.. Pastor, City Local Government Operations Officer, Dr. Kenneth Coo, Volunteer Doctor; Nimfa M. Virtucio, DTI Negros Oriental; Mark M.A.P. Diamaoden, CAAP Airport Manager Negros Oriental and Atty. Sarah R. Mijares, Port Manager of the Philippine Ports Authority.