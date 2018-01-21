City reports 12,989 jobs filled in 2017

DUMAGUETE CITY – Some 12, 989 job seekers were employed, local and overseas, in 2017 based on the report of the Public Employment Assistance Service Office (PESO), which is under the jurisdiction of Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo.

PESO Manager Maria Socorro Mira reported to Mayor Remollo that there were 20, 418 applicants who sought assistance from the city. Of that number, 12, 462 were hired by various local establishments while 527 were deployed overseas.

Mira is convinced that job fairs, 6 conducted or assisted by PESO in 2017, helped reduce unemployment rate in the city.

Meanwhile, the city’s Special Program for the Employment of Students helped 163 youths not only to be productive during summer vacation but to earn and save for their enrolment. Under the program, the city government shoulders 60% of the P200 daily wage of the students while the Department of Labor and Employment gave the 40% balance of their 20-day employment period.

However, PESO was not only deploying workers overseas, it has also assisted 78 OFWs through livelihood, welfare, airport and burial assistance, medical aid other concerns.

