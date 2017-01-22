City seeks state of water district funds

Councilors Manuel Arbon, Lilani Ramon and Alan Gel Cordova have served notice to the management of the Dumaguete City Water District to lay bare its incomes and expenditures in the past years in the spirit of transparency.

The Water District is a multi-million peso moneyearning GOCC which has recently been audited by the Commssion on Audit with startling figures to speak of.

The DCWD has reportedly and consistently failed to supply the city council full information as to the DCWD’s accounting on how collection from taxpaying water consumers such as the septage fee among others which run to millions have been spent.

The three councilors have proposed an ordinance that will exempt stall owners and tenants in the public market and malls from paying the so-called septage fees, which they branded as an injustice as they are using communal septic tanks while others have none to begin with.

The proposal will also amend certain provision of the Septage Management System Ordinance passed in 2006 that provided consumers to pay user’s fee based on the volume of water consumed in a given billing period for a free desludging or siphoning off the septic tank for the first occasion while payments will be imposed on subsequent requests.

Unfortunately, the councilors noted the “working injustice” to those business or stall owners in the city public market with no separate septic tanks as well as tenants of commercial establishments and malls which may have separate water connections but share communal septic tanks.

Councilors Karissa Tolentino, Michael Bandal and Joe Kenneth Arbas supported the position of their colleagues including the second proposal to slash the amount of septage fee by 75% or from P2.00 per cubic meter of water consumption to just .50 centavos.

Arbas even raised the possibility that consumers, who were mistakenly and unfairly collected with a septage fee, be given refund. This would certainly be good news to water district consumers.

Nevertheless, Councilor Jose Victor Imbo cautioned his colleagues from approving the proposal without any input from the management of the Dumaguete City Water District at least through a position paper that will explain the necessity of the collection of fees and its possible adverse impact to DCWD’s finances.

Councilor Estanislao Alviola also manifested his interest to look into the financial statement of the water district even as Councilor Arbas scored the DCWD management for its failure to honor the previous invitations of the City Council.

Arbas added that it would be better for the operations of the septage facility to be returned to the city government as the DCWD management collects and spends the fees involving millions without even the courtesy of informing the city government.

It remains to be seen if the water district management will submit a position paper to the City Council or ignore the request. Whatever it is, the Councilors are prepared to deliberate and pass the ordinance to correct the seeming injustice and lack of transparency since 2006.