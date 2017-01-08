City sending 420-man delegation to Sinulog

Dumaguete City has officially joined the 2017 Sinulog Festival slated January 13-16 to com pete against world class contingents from around the country under the Free Interpretation category.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo said that the B. city’s Sandurot contingent will compete in the Sinulog to maximize the exposure of our local talents and pro- mote our own proud cul- ture, arts and heritage to the national stage with wide and international media reach.

The Sandurot delegation will be composed of 100 dancers, 250 props men, 70 drummers, creative team, aesthetics, dance masters, make up artists, instrumentalists and coordinators.

The Sinulog Foundation will be granting a P 300, 000 subsidy to the Sandurot contingent and designated Abellana National High School as the billeting quarters where rehearsals can be staged prior to the grand parade on January 15.

Winning contingents will receive cash and trophies: P 1 million and P 30, 000 for choreographer (1st Place); P 500, 000 and P 20, 0000 for choreographer (2nd Place); P 300, 000 and P 15,000 for choreographer (3rd place); P 200, 000 and P 10, 000 for choreographer (4th place) and P100,000 and P 5, 000 for choreographer. There are about 12 contingents expected to join the competition based on last year’s roster of entries.

Some 450, 000 local and foreign tourists are expected to converge in Cebu City to witness Sinulog tagged as the country’s biggest pageantry of sights, sounds and colors as it honors and pay homage to Senior Sto. Nino.