City set to comply notice to proceed

The boulevard shoreline protection project of the City Government is not stopped, but merely suspended for a short while, pending compliance of certain technical and bureaucratic requirements which are now being processed.

But the fun and enjoyment of nature by thousands of people in the city and province will continue. In fact more and more people are supporting the shoreline protection program of the City which is primarily intended to protect the boulevard from big waves.

Big waves destroy the boulevard pavements as evidenced by cracking substandard brick tiles placed by previous administrations. The present brick tiles are more durable it was gathered.

In compliance with the ORDER suspending the Environment Compliance Certificate (issue June 18, 2019) by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Environmental Management Bureau 7 received by his office Tuesday, Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio “Ipe” Remollo has instructed engineers to stop the civil works of the rehabilitation and shoreline protection of the Rizal Boulevard near the Dumaguete Press Club pending the issuance of the Notice to Proceed from the same agency.

On the same day that his office received the DENR order, Mayor Remollo issued a memorandum directing the Project Engineer to “suspend all developmental construction activities in the area in deference to DENR-EMB 7 order until further notice.” Thus, all heavy equipment and workers were pulled out from the work site following the suspension of the Environmental Compliance Certificate for the rehabilitation and shoreline protection project until the Notice to Proceed shall have been obtained.

The primary purpose of the project is to repair the damaged seawall, build a shoreline protection to prevent flooding and storm surges in the coastal Barangays of Tinago and Poblacion 4 while creating more open spaces for sports, rest and recreation.

The site is now the favorite venue for sports and recreation, international, national and local events such as beach volleyball, soccer, frisbee and other recreational activities for young and old alike.

The suspension order from DENR-EMB 7 is predicated on the alleged lack of Notice to Proceed of which the City Government of Dumaguete will comply.

Mayor Remollo noted that the order from DENR EMB-7 is one of the several suspensions of Environmental Compliance Certificates or ECC issued to different quarry operations throughout the province of Negros Oriental.

Mayor Remollo laments that the boulevard project has been singled out considering that there are reclamation projects, both ongoing and completed, elsewhere in the city and the province undertaken by the Department of Public Works and Highways without ECCs but were spared by the selective EMB order.

He is also aware that too much pressure and bullying were employed against DENR officials during the recent congressional hearing of the national budget to suspend the project. (By City Information Office)