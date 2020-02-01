City to donate P5M for Taal evacuees

INFOBYTES

Members of the City Council approved the request of Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo to allocate P5 million as financial aid to the cities and municipalities of Batangas that were severely affected by the Taal Volcano eruptions.

Meanwhile, an appropriation of P 35 million was also approved for the construction of Evacuation and Multi-Purpose Center as part of the city government’s predisaster management preparation.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reports that the cities of Lipa and Tagaytay are the most affected areas in Batangas province caused by the Taal Volcano eruption.

In Lipa City some 7, 324 families or 30, 999 individuals were displaced while 3, 642 families or 13, 670 individuals were affected in Tagaytay City.

Meanwhile, the P 35 million allotted for the evacuation and multi-purpose center will shelter hundreds of families in the event of a calamity in the city.

The total allocation approved by the City Council amounted to P 40 million taken from the Unobligated Balances of Calendar Years 2017, 2018 and 2019 of the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Fund held in trust.

Dgte LCR waives marriage fee

By Jennifer C. Tilos

The Local Civil Registrar (LCR) in Dumaguete city has announced that the fees to secure marriage certificate will be waived to interested couples who will join this year’s Kasalang Bayan 2020.

Expected to officiate the mass wedding is Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo on Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14, 2020. Carlo Cual of LCR said that in order to join the mass wedding, interested live-in couples and others who are not living in cohabitation including foreigners and residents outside of Dumaguete should submit all documents on or before Feb 10, 2020.

NORECO-I gets triple A

By Roi Lomotan

The National Electrification Administration (NEA) has granted Negros Oriental Electric Cooperative (NORECO)-I an ‘AAA’ rating, the highest score given by NEA to an electric distribution company for complying with its standards.

NORECO-I General Manager Jose Juvileo Acabal announced this to the cooperative’s member-consumers here during a Kapihan Forum on Jan. 24, 2020. Based on the 2018 Electric Cooperative (EC) Overall Performance Assessment which was updated as of September 2019, NORECO-I garnered a total score of 98.32 in NEA’s evaluation in 2018 and 95.25 score in 2017. Both scores constitute a triple ‘A’ rating.

Andanar: Youth of legacy on info

From the Presidential Communications Operations Office

The Presidential Communications Operations Office is including youth-oriented activities as part its nationwide rollout of the Duterte Legacy communications campaign, said PCOO chief Secretary Martin Andanar.

“We will be conducting leadership camps for the youths, to instil leadership values and discipline in them,” he said during PCOO’s Youth for Truth Program. Acknowledging the sector’s role in nation-building, the PCOO chief expressed hope that such activities will increase the youth’s participation in their respective communities.