City to Regulate Parades & Processions

The city government will soon fine tune its plan to regulate public events such as parades, processions, caravans, street dancings and marathons so as not to disrupt the worsening flow of traffic in this capital city.

This were among the forecasts of City Mayor Felipe Remollo for 2017 who expressed the urgency , this year, to regulate the flow of traffic even by just starting with specifying the routes, time, day, and occasion of public street events.

This will be highlighted with the crafting of a comprehensive executive order after public consultations thru the city representsatives in the city council in regulating such public street events that have long disrupted the already worsening traffic flow in the city.

All these doables will be enforced even before the building of government centers and satellite markets in the outskirts of the city, if only to east traffic congestion.

Mayor Remollo in a CHRONICLE interview, proposed the following but still subject to public suggestions in regulating the following:

Parades – which will be allowed only on specific days like Sundays, and holidays, between 3-5pm, on selected city routes so as not to disrupt and worsening the traffic condition of the city; Processions –and other religious processions will also be regulated so much so that the influx of people like fiestas and festivals, will not prejudice the greater bulk of the public and motorists alike;

Street dancings, motorcades and marathons will also be regulated with specific routes and time of the day, or night, designated by city traffic enforcers and no longer by the sponsors who may know less about traffic situations in Dumaguete ;

Haulings of cargoes and deliveries in downtown will be done only between 10pm to 4am, so that the big trucks will not disrupt traffic during the day;

Night public works—no more street jobs and construction during the day; and those unused sand and gravel are not to remain on side roads but use enough supplies that will be good for one day work’

Idle lands will be encouraged to partner with local investors to build satellite markets in the barrios so that people will no longer flock to the city daily just to buy the basic food necessities;

Warehouses will be given a year or two to relocate from the downtown areas to the outskirts so as not to congest the streets with hauling trucks and delivery vans;

All available side streets will be widened so as to accommodate more vehicles; no parking along the highway is to be enforced.;and that road set-backs by commercial buildings will be for use of their customers and clients, and few limited minutes for the general public since the set back areas are owned by the building owners.

These are some of the priority contents of a forthcoming executive order for early 2017 to be instituted by the city government even ahead of the construction of new government centers in the outskirts of the city.

The City is offering a public land for the provincial agriculture office so that the present DA sight could be utilized for commercial buildings, thus more income for the LGUs.