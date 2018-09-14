City tops anti-crime in Region 7

The Philippine National Police Regional Of fice 7 recognizes Dumaguete city LGU and PNP as the top city crime buster in Central Visayas.

PRO7 Regional Director Police Chief Supt. Debolo M. Sinas (3rd from left) cites Mayor Felipe Remollo for his sustained support to the anti-crime programs and initiatives to preserve the peace in the city, province and Central visayas region. He is the only local chief executive granted with the award in Negros Oriental.

This occasion marked the culmination program of the 24th National Crime Prevention Week held recently at PRO 7 Headquarters Camp Sergio Osmeña, Cebu City.

Also present to congratulate Mayor Remollo are (from left-right) Councilor Joe Kenneth Arbas, Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Sec. Michael Lloyd L. Dino, Commissioner Rogelio T. Casurao of the National Police Commission, Councilor Alan Gel Cordova and DILG Cluster Head Farah Diba Gentuya.