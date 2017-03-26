City-wide earthquake drill

Urban villages, schools, and private establishments in Bayawan City took part in the citywide earthquake drill dubbed “The Big One” on March 24 at 3:00 p.m. in the city.

The city government through the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (CDRRMC) held the drill to assess the capabilities of disaster response and disaster preparedness.

According to the Local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Officer II Siegfred Kent Uy, scenarios such as road accidents, river crossing, fires, and tsunami incidents were designated in different areas of the city in order to give information and prepare the people if these incidents would unfortunately happen in the future.

The drill included areas from Negros Oriental State University Bayawan-Sta. Catalina Campus which is at the boundary of Sta. Catalina town and Bayawan to Barangay Pagatban, the boundary area of Bayawan and Basay town.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) is one of the evaluators that critiqued the drill to give assessments for the improvement of the city in terms of disaster preparedness.

LDRRMO II Lester Jay Camarillo added that since the city has not identified yet the evacuation centers, they used the city plaza and an open area in the public market as immediate evacuation centers for the drill.

The activity was headed by DRRMC in partnership with the Department of Education, Philippine National Police, Air Force, Bureau of and Fire, Land Transportation Office. (with reports from Jude Ann Empeño & Jessa Marie Tinapao, NORSU)

