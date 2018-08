PREVENTING FUTURE FLOODINGS: Government engineers are working double time to widen, deepen and cover the drainage canal systems in the Poblacion barangays to minimize flooding in the downtown area. Mayor Remollo stressed the need to improve the drainage canals in the downtown area as they would easily overflow with floodwater made worse by the accumulated mud, garbage and silt. Declogging is no longer sufficient to manage the surging floodwaters.