City’s budget P925M up by P130M

Buoyed by a robust local economy, the City of Dumaguete is poised to pass its biggest ever budget in history for 2020 that will significantly increase public spending in infrastructure, enhance the delivery basic social services and ensure the provision of modern equipment for the use and enjoyment of its citizens and visitors alike.

The city administration will propose P 920 million as annual budget for 2020, which is a huge increase from P 790 million in the current year 2019, an increase of P130-Million next year.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo credited both the honest taxpayers and the industrious tax collectors led by City Treasurer Cristina Merced for the significant increase in the budget for next year.

Hence, he reiterates the need for the city employees and officials to work double time so that the taxes paid will be translated to more services and benefits for the citizens.

Under Mayor Remollo’s administration, the city’s annual budget has grown significantly from P 639 million in 2017 to P 689 million in 2018 or an increase of P 50 million; in 2019 the budget allocated was P 790 million or an increase of P 101 million and for 2020 it will soar to P 920 million an increase of P 132 million.

For 2020, Merced projects to collect P 254 million in tax revenue; P 115 million in fees, service user charges and other not tax revenues; P 528 million in IRA shares; P 26 million from eco-zone and P 1.03 million from nonincome receipts. The city government, particularly the City Treasurer’s Office has not only met but also exceeded its annual income targets.