City’s post holiday surprise drug test

After the long holiday break some city govern-ment employees were asked to undergo the surprise random drug tests by the Human Resource Management Office in line with the thrust of the city administration for a drugs-free workplace.

It was determined that some employees, may be more inclined to take illegal drugs due to the long holidays and various merry making activities.

Assistant City Administrator Dr. Dinno T. Depositario said that the surprise drug tests merely reiterate the policy of the administration of zero tolerance of drug addiction in the workplace, which affects not only the performance of the individual but also the integrity of the local government unit.

Dino did not say whether there were positive finds. Nevertheless, those found positive, whose samples will be sent for confirmatory tests, shall be notified and separated from the service unless they will voluntarily undergo the community based rehabilitation which they must complete and pass prior to their re-employment.

The city government currently has nearly 1, 800 regular, casual and job order employees who may randomly be summoned to take the drug tests at any time.

In 2017 alone, dozens of city government employees, including women, were found to be engaged in illegal drugs use but many of them refused to undergo rehabilitation or failed to complete the number of sessions required of the program, thus their dismissal from the service became final.

The purging of drug dependents in the city government is in support to the national campaign against illegal drugs of President Rodrigo Duterte. In fact, Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo and other elected officials of the city took the surprise drug tests supervised by the Department of Interior and Local Government and the Philippine National Police.