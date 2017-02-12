The Philippine Statistics Authority – Negros Island Region (PSA-NIR) has lined up several activities to promote the importance of civil registration as the whole nation celebrates the 27th Civil Registration Month this Feburary.

Pursuant to Presidential Proclamation No. 682, Civil Registration Month aims to remind the public of their duty to register acts and events concerning status of persons and enhance nationwide awareness and appreciation of the legal, administrative, and statistical values of civil registry documents.

PSA-NIR Information Officer Noel Rafols said PSA Regional Director Engr. Ariel Florendo will spearhead the opening ceremony to be held at the Serbilis Outlet in Bagacay, Dumaguete City where Presidential Proclamation No. 116 will be discussed.