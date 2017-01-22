Cleanest Barangays to get P1.6M prizes

To motivate the 30 barangays to keep their jurisdiction clean and green as foremost of their responsibilities under the law, the City Government of Dumaguete launched a competition with P1.6 million worth of projects related to the promotion of environmental protection.

Environment and Natural Resources Officer (ENRO) Rossel Marie Garcia said that the 2017 Search for Cleanest and Greenest Barangay Including Coastal and Waterways will measure the sincerity of the officials in the implementation of the Solid Waste Management Program.

Mayor Felipe Antonio B. Remollo met with the Barangay officials to underscore the importance of their role in waste management and segregation at source while the city commits to provide trucks and compactors for their collection. Within the first quarter, the administration is set to procure 2 brand new compactors and 4 dump trucks that will replace the unserviceable vehicles assigned at ENRO.

The year-long contest is divided into four (4) categories: Cleanest and Greenest Urban Barangay with sweeper; Cleanest and Greenest Urban Baranagay without sweeper; Cleanest ad Greenest Rural Barangay in Cluster 1 and Cleanest and Greenest Rural Barangay in Cluster 2.

A search committee composed of ENRO, Department of Interior and Local Government, City Planning and Development Office, City Health Office, SUIEMs, City Tourism Office, City Budget Office and ABC President will assess the barangays on general cleanliness, spaces greening and institutional support system. They will be ranked based on the scores earned.

Winners in each category will receive P 300, 000 for the Champion and P100, 000 for runners-up. Announcement of winners and awarding will be held this December.