CLIMATE CHANGE: PH frogs, dropping dead

Frogs have been dropping dead in significant numbers around the world. At first the events were believed to be just “normal varia tions in natural populations.” At other times the causes were linked to fungus attacks, as in five continents where 100 species were infected.

But as the declines grew even more widespread and more severe towards the 1990s and 2000s, the scientists concluded that these resulted from climate change—in addition to already known humaninduced causes of habitat (forest) fragmentation and destruction and overexploitation.

National Scientist Angel C. Alcala wrote that since the 1970s, these were recorded by scientists in western United States, Puerto Rico and Western Australia in the 1970s and in Costa Rica, Ecuador and Venezuela in the 1980s.

“There is evidence for the link of global amphibian population declines and species extinctions to climate change during the decades of the 2000s,” wrote Alcala in the Philippine Journal of Science in 2012, together with co-authors Abner A. Bucol, Arvin C. Diesmos and Rafe M. Brown.

In this connection, it would be of interest to find out if climate change has affected frog populations in the fragmented Philippine forests at higher elevations particularly in areas that were explored by Alcala and his research team in the 1950s-1990s.

Both groups of species include “small amphibians that live on small islands that are susceptible to environmental and atmospheric disturbances and may be at risk of extinction.”

About 85 per cent of Philippine amphibians inhabit forested areas, and more than 78 per cent of them are endemic (or indigenous) species.

In addition, the Philippines is most vulnerable to climate change, with “high exposure frequencies of droughts, cyclonic storms, landslides, and floods, all of which are believed to be driven by changes in temperature and precipitation.”

Alcala et al. wrote that Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) projected that in 2020, annual temperature rise is between 0.9 °C and 1.4°C, and in 2050, 1.7°C and 2.4°C . The dry months of March to May will become drier and the wet months of June to November will become wetter.

