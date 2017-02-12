Close city stores selling prohibited modified mufflers

It is not restraint to trade but stores selling modified or defective mufflers will be targeted and penalized in the next phase of the crackdown against loud noise generated by motorcycles owned by apathetic drivers.

It is because some stores are selling tampered and modified mufflers which is illegal. Selling the factory-made is legal. Tampering with it and selling the same makes it illegal.

Mayor Felipe Antonio “Ipe” Remollo has already requested Councilor Karissa Faye Tolentino to propose an amendment to the ordinance to impose fines, penalties and closure of stores purposely selling modified or defective mufflers.

If passed, both the sellers and buyers will now be subject to sanctions as the only means to significantly minimize the number of motorcycles using modified or defective mufflers.

Sr. Insp. Robelito Mariano, head of the Provincial Highway Patrol Team, manifested support

to Mayor Remollo’s objective and warned store owners that the administration is serious in clamping down on noisy motorcycles.

-Sponsored-

Councilor Tolentino is inclined to introduce the amendment for consideration of the City Council so that the proposal will be deliberated and subjected to a public hearing with the hope of securing prompt approval should its legality and practicability be established.

Nearly, 100 motorcycles have been apprehended in the 6-day operation this month with their drivers fined and required to install a new and unadulterated muffler prior to release

of their units.

The confiscated modified and defective mufflers will be destroyed so they can no longer cause nuisance to a community that has been longing for serenity far too long.