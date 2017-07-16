Close Colon as market rebuilds

30-year-old tianggi ready to modernize

The administration plans to close down Colon street to accommodate more than a thousand tenants or stall owners of the public market who will be relocated once construction of the structures to replace the old buildings begin.

It is no longer a question of whether there is a need to modernize the 30-year-old public market in order not lose its patrons to the dozens malls and convenience stores, but when would be the most opportune to begin the project.

Mayor Felipe Antonio “Ipe” Remollo recently spoke to hundreds of stall owners and assured them that any plans to redevelop the public market will take into consideration of their welfare and their loyal costumers.

He promised that none of the current stall owners will be dislocated and be prevented from reoccupying their spaces once the new public market is built and stall rents will not be increased.

No rent and fees will be collected from the 1, 009 stall owners who will be temporarily relocated to Colon Street while construction is ongoing. This requires the consent of the City Council, which Mayor Remollo hopes will be granted.

He is also eyeing the possibility of extending emergency loans to the affected stall owners provided the City Council approves the funding and that the Commission on Audit will authorize it.

Mayor Remollo wants to rebuild the public market into a modern and sturdy structure that can withstand stronger typhoons and earthquakes with underground parking space to reduce traffic congestion, solar powered lighting facilities, bigger, cleaner and spacious stalls (some might be air-conditioned) and a quality waste water treatment facility.

However, there are two main options to secure funds pegged at P 300 million to realize the plan: first, take a loan with the interest to be charged to the tenants and second, find an interested bidder that will be allowed to lease for 30 years a portion of the public market who is willing to advance the payment, which will be used to build the new market.

Mayor Remollo believes that the second option is the best for the city, provided this will be acceptable to the public.

In his recent consultation with the vendors, some of them are worried and appealed that the administration be contended in carrying out limited repair works.

But, Mayor Remollo said that the vendors association in the public market must register their opposition, support or suggestions of the project in writing.

Some barangay officials told Mayor Remollo not only to concentrate on the feedback of the stall owners but to also listen to the voice and sentiment of the buying public being a major stakeholder of the project.

Mayor Remollo is open to suggestions on how to implement the project at the soonest possible time and with the most minimum disturbance to the economic life of those concerned.