COA bares top-paid LWUA PH gen managers

The Commission on Audit has bared the top ten highest paid General Managers of water districts all over the country based on the Report on Salaries and Allowances for Calendar Year 2015.

The position of Water District General Manager in Dumaguete COA said, ranks No. 3 nationwide, by receiving P2.3Million in salary including allowances in 2015.

News reporters stumbled upon these figures in the COA Official Website when researching about LWUA’s policies on septage fees which are burning issues in Dumaguete’s water district’s area of responsibility.

The top ten highest paid water district general managers according to the COA audit report are: Davao city, P5Million a year; Baguio city, P2.7M a year; Dumaguete , P2.3M a year; San Pablo city, P1.7M; Gen San, P1.7M; Hagonoy, P1.6M; Baliwag, P1.56M; Pagsanjan, P1.526M; Gen Mariano Alvarez, P1.521M and Laguna, P1.516M a year.

There are 460 water districts nationwide.

DUMAGUETE CITY WATER DISTRICT:

The COA report also disclosed specific annual salaries and allowances of the DCWD water district, department and division managers and board of directors as listed in the 2015 Report on Salaries and Allowances.

They are: Esperato Dicen, General Manager, P2,393,291.18; his basic salary is P803,165; + pera honorarium P23,741; allowances P389,806; bonus P152,316; others (?)P304, 461.00; discretionary & EME, P720, 000 for a total of P2, 393,291.00.

Nestor Daquil, Department Manager, P1,327,905; Lu Maxino, P 1,327,905; Arceli Tomacole, Department Manager, P1,327,905; Roderick Diaz, OIC Department Manager, P1,242,118.

Included in their figures of each officer are: basic salary, PERA honorarium, allowances, bonus and incentive benefits; and others (not specified).

Division Managers: P1,117,537 salary each for Rosemarie Rusell, Robert Acupanda, Bayani Cruz, Sofronio Piñero, Christian Mark Villanueva; Carlo Fontelo, P1,107,718.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Rodrigo Lagahit Sr., P313,912; Cleonico Fontelo, P 296,776; Catalina Amasula P291,880; Jose Paul Honculada, P267,400; Lucille Esmeña, P256,160; Enrique Gita, P78,960; Melissa Erames Tuballa, P24,480; Franklin Esmeña Sr, P14,688.

(Source: The official website of the Commission on Audit)

