Coast guard gets port powers

The Philippine Coast Guard PCG has been given specific orders by the Dept. of Transportation and Communications, its mother unit, to take over the supervision and control of security and safety in all ports of the country.

This three-page department Order NO. 2017-006 is in response to the violent upheavals and mass evacuation of Marawi folks to nearby cities and provinces.

Negros Oriental and Dumaguete ports are specifically mentioned because in fact evacuees from Marawi have started to come and land to Negros island even landing in lonely shorelines facing the Mindanano sea and on board pumpboats.

As such, Coast Guard station commander Lt JG Donna Duran Ramacho, has started to consolidate and coordinate with related security units connected to port activities such as the Marina, the Maritime Police, the PPA port police and the Bureau of Customs.

Surprisingly the PPA port police head appears to be less cooperative if not defiant to the DOTC order thinking that it does not cover Negros being out of Mindanao.

However, Ramacho emphasized that she is bent in following the order since it came from her superiors. In fact the PPA port manager OIC Ponciano Jun Calingacion is cooperating with the Coast Guard except his port police commandant whom he urged to comply for the good of the people.

In that order the Coast Guard is directed to:

Safeguard all waterfronts, regulate and supervise vessels and watercraft movements in all areas; 2. Control the movement of vessels in seaports and harbors; 3. Designate security zones and restricted areas; Arrest, seize, detain persons, cargo, vessels on board found violating maritime security laws; 5. Enforce port and ship identifications 6. Inspect all cargoes transported by water especially firearms, explosives, narcotics etc…6. Enforce maritime security communications protocol; Stop, arrest, detain, investigate persons and vessels violating any criminal , special or penal laws ; 8. Stop , detain, vessels violating safety and security laws Supervise, regulate , control port police and private security guards, K9 entities, divers, and underwater operations I all ports and related maritime facilities. PSG is now captain of the port; it may issue arrival and departure security clearances to all vessels in all ports.

The department order was signed by DOTC Sec Arthur Tugade.