Coast Guard, PNP mark NHD with Scubasurero

The Philippine National Police in Negros Oriental and the Dumaguete Coast Guard station had their own way of celebrating national heroes day.

Equipped with their diving gears, the coast guard and police officers swam the shores of Dumaguete to participate in a beach and underwater clean-up initiated by a group of students of Silliman University yesterday, Monday, August 26, 2019.

Dumaguete Coast Guard station commander Lieutenant Commander Jahsen Benjamin and the provincial tourist police chief Maj. Varie Villanobos took part in “scubasurero” with students from Silliman University who grouped themselves as STEARDS-IEMS or Students Towards Environmental Research for Development and Sustainability-Institute of Environment and Marine Science.

STEARDS-IEMS president Alessandra Abadia said after the clean up, the garbage collected were sorted out and characterized under the process called Waste Assessment and Brand Audit (WABA).

Initial assessment showed plastics from “checherias”, empty mineral bottles and plastic cups compose most of the garbage collected.

Abadia said, STEARDS-IEMS is toying the idea of communicating with manufacturers of the plastics to remind them of their social responsibility. jrg