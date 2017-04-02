Coco processing with DAR

The Local Government Unit of Sta. Catalina in partnership with the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) will conduct program on coconut sugar processing at Barangay Kabulakan in town this month.

Mary Chenette M. Boladola, Licensing Officer In charge and BuB vocal person said that the training will be participated by people’s organization (POs) particularly CASEMCO and another proponent the OBSEMCO farmers from Brgy. Obat whose the primary source of income is from coconut industry.

Boladola added that DAR office has a budget of P 1 million pesos that carry out through LGUs to conduct the project. (By Melvis Grace Galabasa)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.