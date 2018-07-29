Coeds killer jailed hubby killer spared

The battered wife who accidentally shot dead her husband was absolved by the Family Court of parricide with penalty of life imprisonment but instead sentenced the wife to four months in jail for reckless imprudence which resulted to parricide. Judge Marie Rose Innocando-Paras handed the verdict. Defense was handled by Atty Raymund Bobby Mercado., Atty Gesta Gamo and Atty Chielo Ybio. MEANWHILE, the drug addict who slaughtered two Silliman coeds while on a Siquijor beach sports and leisure trip, was sentenced by the the court with double life imprisonment even with the suspects admission of guilt.

The battered wife Kenya Jardenico, accidentally shot her policeman husband after she was moved by “uncontrollable fear” being a constant victim of physical abuse by her spouse.

Killed was police officer Jay Samson who in the night of Feb 22, 2017, came home and banged the gate and threw stones to his house , shouting at her wife who refused to open the gate. The wife fired a gun to the ground but accidentally and fatally hit the husband with a single bullet, even as it was dark and did not know how to handle a gun.

Killed on April 2, 2017 were Jan Nicole Nikki Pinero, 21 and Lorraine Ramirez ,17 who were watching a long-boarding tournament in Siquijor and were resting in their beach cottage when attacked by suspect Michael Manayon of Lapulapu City. Verdict was handed down by RTC Judge Alejandro Bahonsua Jr. Counsels for victims were Attys Michael Bandal, Alan Gel Cordova and Manuel Arbon, city councillors of Dumaguete who handled the case pro bono.